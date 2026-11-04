Algeria, Azerbaijan plan to hold first joint commission meeting in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Algeria and Azerbaijan plan to hold the first meeting of their joint commission in 2027, Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zakia Ighil said, Trend's correspondent reports.

She made the announcement at an event in Baku marking the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Algerian Revolution.

“The establishment of a joint commission this year marked an important milestone in the development of bilateral cooperation. We expect its first meeting to be held in Baku in the first half of 2027,” the ambassador said.

She also noted that cooperation between the two countries is gaining new momentum thanks to political dialogue, interparliamentary exchanges, the development of cultural ties, and collaboration within international and regional organizations.

In addition, the ambassador noted significant potential for deepening the partnership in the fields of hydrocarbons, natural gas, petrochemicals, and renewable energy: “In this regard, we welcome this year’s ratification of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the oil and gas sector.”