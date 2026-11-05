Uzbekistan, Tajikistan review expanding trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have discussed expanding bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as strengthening parliamentary ties, during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the Majlisi Milli of the Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali in Tashkent on November 4.

According to the presidential administration, the meeting took place during Emomali's official visit to Uzbekistan. At the beginning of the talks, Emomali conveyed greetings and best wishes from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Mirziyoyev.

The sides reviewed ways to further strengthen relations based on friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance, including cooperation between the two countries' parliaments.

The leaders noted the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation across several sectors, with increases in mutual trade and cargo transportation. Joint industrial projects are also being implemented in construction, energy, agriculture, electrical engineering and other sectors.

Particular attention was given to the activities of the joint investment company and opportunities to expand direct contacts between the capitals and regions of both countries.

Additionally, the discussions covered closer cooperation in culture, education and tourism, including increased humanitarian and educational exchanges.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of legislative bodies in implementing agreements reached at the highest level. They highlighted the need to intensify the work of interparliamentary commissions, friendship groups and relevant parliamentary committees.

Following the meeting, Mirziyoyev awarded Emomali Uzbekistan's high state honor, the "Fidokorona Xizmatlari Uchun" (For Selfless Service) Order, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries and expanding interparliamentary dialogue.