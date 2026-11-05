Azerbaijan imports 544.89 tons of RON-98 gasoline from Romania in 8 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan imported 544.89 tons of RON-98 gasoline worth $694,610 from Romania in the first eight months of 2026, the largest share of total imports.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan totally imported 1,422 tons of RON-98 gasoline worth $1.8 million from three countries - Romania, Russia, and Belarus.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, RON-98 gasoline imports declined in both value and volume during the reporting period compared to the same period last year.

Specifically, compared to the first eight months of 2025, the value of imports decreased by $373,000, or 17.1%, while the physical volume fell by 355 tons, or 20%. Based on these figures, approximately 1,777 tons of RON-98 gasoline worth about $2.18 million were imported into Azerbaijan during the same period last year.

From which countries Azerbaijan imported RON-98 gasoline?

From January through August 2026, Azerbaijan mainly imported RON-98 gasoline from Romania, Russia and Belarus.

Romania ranked 1st, accounting for approximately 38.3% of total import volume and 38.5% of import value.

Russia ranked 2nd. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 460.31 tons of RON-98 gasoline from this country. The total value of the product amounted to $564,340. Russia accounted for approximately 32.4% of total import volume and 31.2% of import value.

Belarus ranked 3rd, supplying 416.95 tons of gasoline. Imports from this country were valued at $546,870. Belarus accounted for approximately 29.3% of total import volume and 30.3% of import value.

Thus, during the reporting period, RON-98 gasoline imports were distributed relatively evenly among the three countries. Nevertheless, Romania remained Azerbaijan's largest supplier in terms of both physical volume and value.

Countries from which Azerbaijan imported RON-98 in the reporting period:

Countries Volume Value Belarus 416.95 tons $546,870 Russia 460.31 tons $564,340 Romania 544.89 tons $694,610

RON-98 gasoline is a type of motor fuel with a lead content not exceeding 0.013 grams per liter and an octane rating of 98 or higher.