UN urges environmental safeguards in Caspian transport planning (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The UN calls for environmental safeguards to be integrated into Caspian transport corridor planning from the outset to balance growing connectivity with ecosystem protection.

UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Xiaojun Grace Wang said this in an exclusive interview with Trend, answering a question about practical approaches to aligning transport corridor expansion with environmental protection.

"The Caspian Sea is much more than a body of water. It is a unique ecosystem rich in biodiversity, an important economic space that supports trade, transport and connectivity, and a source of livelihoods and opportunity for millions of people across the region. Its future therefore depends on our ability to balance economic development, social well-being and environmental sustainability," Wang said.

She stressed that transport and infrastructure projects should be assessed not only in terms of their economic benefits but also in terms of their environmental, climate-related and social consequences.

"From the United Nations' perspective, the key is to ensure that transport and infrastructure development is guided by sound science and evidence. Decisions on connectivity should not be measured solely by economic gains, but also by their impacts on ecosystems, climate resilience, communities and future generations. Reliable environmental and socioeconomic data can help governments assess trade-offs, anticipate risks and make more informed policy and investment decisions," Wang said.

Wang called for low-carbon transport corridors built to withstand climate shocks, environmental and social impact checks at the earliest planning stage, stronger monitoring and early-warning systems, and wider use of digital tools.

"Practical approaches include developing climate-resilient and low-carbon transport corridors, conducting environmental and social assessments from the earliest stages of planning, strengthening environmental monitoring and early-warning systems, expanding the use of digital technologies such as earth observation and remote sensing, and applying nature-based solutions where appropriate. Effective implementation of regional frameworks, including the Tehran Convention and its protocols, is also essential for strengthening cooperation on shared environmental challenges," she said.

She also highlighted the need to ensure that infrastructure development takes into account the interests of communities living in the region and gives different groups a voice in planning decisions.

"It is equally important to consider the social dimensions of connectivity. Sustainable transport and infrastructure development should create opportunities and strengthen resilience for local communities, while ensuring that the needs and perspectives of women, men and young people are reflected in planning and decision-making processes," Wang said.

Wang emphasized that connectivity and environmental protection should be pursued together rather than treated as competing priorities.

"Ultimately, the objective is not to choose between connectivity and environmental protection, but to advance both together. By integrating environmental safeguards into development planning from the outset, the Caspian region can strengthen trade and connectivity while safeguarding its ecosystems and delivering sustainable benefits for present and future generations," she added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.

Water and environmental sustainability are also an important part of the UN’s cooperation with Turkmenistan. The UN supports the country in areas including water security, climate resilience, ecosystem management, and environmental monitoring, while its current 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework identifies environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation as one of three strategic priorities.