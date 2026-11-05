Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover rises 42.3% to around $888M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 42.3% year-on-year to $887.95 million in January-September 2026, Trend's calculations, based on data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, show.

In value terms, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia grew by $264 million compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with Georgia accounted for 2.39% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, placing Georgia 8th among Azerbaijan's largest trading partners.

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $757.49 million to Georgia. This was an increase of $262 million, or approximately 52.9%, compared to the same period last year.

Non-oil products accounted for $443 million of export operations. Compared to the same period last year, the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by $198.2 million, or 1.8 times.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth nearly $130.46 million from Georgia, up $1.93 million, or 1.5%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth a total of $37.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026. Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover rose by $1.8 billion, or 5.2%, compared with the same period last year.

Exports accounted for $23.8 billion of the foreign trade turnover, while imports totaled $13.34 billion. Thus, over the past year, exports increased by $5.25 billion, or 28.3%, while imports decreased by $3.423 billion, or 20.4%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $10.5 billion. This figure increased by $8.67 billion, or about 5.7-fold, year-on-year.