Uzbekistan’s microfinance assets reach $1.8B, sector remains concentrated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Microfinance organizations in Uzbekistan held total assets of 21.75 trillion soums (about $1.8 billion) as of October 1, 2026, with institutions whose assets exceeded 10 billion soums (around $832,160) accounting for nearly 99% of the sector’s total.

According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, a total of 142 microfinance organizations were operating in the country, including 86 with assets exceeding 10 billion soums (around $832,160). These larger institutions held 21.54 trillion soums (approx. $1.79 billion) in assets, while their net loan portfolios totaled 19.35 trillion soums (about $1.6 billion).

According to Trend’s calculations, organizations in this category represented approximately 60.6% of all microfinance institutions but controlled 99% of the sector’s assets. The remaining 56 organizations held a combined 210 billion soums (about $17.4 million) in assets, or less than 1% of the total.

Capital was similarly concentrated among larger institutions. Their combined capital amounted to 4.33 trillion soums (around $360.3 million), compared with total sector capital of 4.49 trillion soums (approx. $373.6 million). This means they accounted for approximately 96.4% of the sector’s capital. Their authorized capital stood at 2.03 trillion soums (about $168.9 million).

Liabilities showed an even higher concentration. The 86 organizations accounted for 17.2 trillion soums (around $1.43 billion) of the sector’s total liabilities of 17.27 trillion soums (approx. $1.43 billion), representing approximately 99.6%.

Loans, borrowings and lease financing obtained by these organizations totaled 13.67 trillion soums (about $1.14 billion). This was equivalent to approximately 79.5% of their combined liabilities.

The figures indicate that Uzbekistan’s microfinance sector is highly concentrated, with the overwhelming majority of assets, capital and liabilities held by organizations with assets exceeding 10 billion soums (around $832,160).