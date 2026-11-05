SOCAR launches new offshore platform at West Absheron field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. A newly built fixed offshore platform No. 50 has been commissioned at the West Absheron field by SOCAR's Azneft Production Union.

Azneft Production Union announced the development in its latest release.

"Important steps are being taken to expand the infrastructure capacity of oil and gas fields, one of the strategic objectives of SOCAR's Azneft Production Union. Drilling and completion works on the first well at the new platform have been successfully completed, and production has commenced. A total of 16 wells are planned to be drilled," the statement said.

It was noted that drilling and completion operations are designed and carried out using modern technologies and a geological model developed with the help of computer software.

West Absheron field is located in the northwestern part of the Absheron Archipelago in the Caspian Sea, north of the Absheron Peninsula, approximately 65 km from Baku.

The field was discovered in 1958 and is characterized by harsh climatic and meteorological conditions. The oil-bearing potential of the structure is associated with the Kirmaki and Lower Kirmaki formations of the productive series, where production began in 1996.