New Stadler coaches to operate on Astana-Almaty, Astana-Semey routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. New passenger coaches manufactured by Stadler will be introduced on Kazakhstan's Astana-Almaty and Astana-Semey routes, with ticket sales opening on November 5, the country's Ministry of Transport said.

The new coaches will be used on trains No. 3/4 operating between Nurly Zhol and Almaty-2 railway stations, and No. 153/154 connecting Nurly Zhol and Semey. The first trains will depart from Astana to Almaty on November 11 and to Semey on November 13.

According to the ministry, the launch of trains with the new coaches is part of the implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions to modernize the passenger rolling stock. Under the signed contract, 557 passenger coaches are to be delivered in stages by 2030, with subsequent maintenance services included.

The coaches are manufactured at the Stadler Kazakhstan plant, taking into account the country's climatic conditions and modern passenger transportation requirements. Compartment coaches have 40 seats, while open-plan coaches have 56 seats.

The new coaches are equipped with climate control systems, individual lighting, 220-volt power outlets, USB and USB-C ports, and video surveillance systems.

They also provide facilities for passengers with reduced mobility. In addition, the trains include buffet coaches offering hot meals, beverages, and light snacks.