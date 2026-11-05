Azercell’s “Offline Women” project wins five awards at two international festivals (PHOTO)

The project supporting women affected by violence earns recognition at TAF!26 and Ad Black Sea

Azercell’s “Offline Women” social project continues to gain international recognition. The project won one gold and two silver awards at the Tashkent Advertising Festival (TAF!26) and one silver and one bronze at the international Ad Black Sea Festival of Creativity in Batumi.

At TAF!26, the project won a gold for “Best Social Impact Campaign” in the “Social and CSR Campaigns” section. It also received silver awards for “Best Creative Strategy” in the “Creativity and Execution Craft” category and for “Best Integrated Media Campaign” in the “Media Campaigns” category. The festival brought together more than 2,000 participants from the region’s business, marketing and creative sectors, along with more than 70 local and international experts. The competition featured 483 creative entries across 35 categories.

At Ad Black Sea, “Offline Women” won silver in the “Sustainable Development Goals / People” category and bronze in “Cinematography / Directing”. This year the festival featured more than 400 entries from several countries and recognized creative excellence in advertising and communications industries.

The “Offline Women” platform helps women experiencing or at risk of violence understand their rights under Azerbaijani law and learn where to seek help. A key advantage of the project is its accessibility. Azercell subscribers can access the oflaynqadinlar.az platform even without an active mobile data package or available balance.