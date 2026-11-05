Turkmenistan launches construction of 60,000-ton cottonseed oil plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Turkmenistan has launched construction of a vegetable oil production plant in Garashsyzlyk etrap (district) of its Dashoguz region, with an annual processing capacity of 60,000 tons of cottonseed, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced the start of construction during his speech, noting that the facility would be equipped with advanced machinery supplied by international companies with extensive experience in the industry.

“The foundation of a modern enterprise for the production of vegetable oil, with an annual processing capacity of 60,000 tons of cottonseed, is also being laid today in Garashsyzlyk etrap of Dashoguz velayat,” he said.

According to the president, the equipment will enable the plant to operate in line with international standards and produce high-quality vegetable oil.

The launch of the facility is expected to create working conditions for around 250 people, he added.

Meanwhile, agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing around 11-12% to GDP and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.