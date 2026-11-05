Kazakhstan, China agree to raise weekly flight frequencies to 180

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan and China have agreed to increase the number of permitted weekly flight frequencies between the two countries from 150 to 180 and add two Chinese cities, Chengdu and Kashgar, to their bilateral route network, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport said.

The agreements were reached during bilateral talks between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and China held on November 4 on the sidelines of the China-Central Asia (C5+1) Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference in Tashkent.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport, Saltanat Tompieva. China was represented by Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Bai Wenli.

The sides discussed prospects for further expanding international air services between Kazakhstan and China, including increasing the number of scheduled flights and expanding the geographical coverage of routes.

The implementation of the agreements is expected to expand opportunities for airlines of both countries, increase the availability of direct flights, improve travel convenience for passengers and create more options for connecting flights.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation and consistently developing air services between the two countries.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan and China have been developing cooperation in civil aviation. Growing passenger traffic and increased business and tourism exchanges are creating additional opportunities for expanding direct air links between the two countries.