IFIs raise financing for Azerbaijan 4.4-fold to $185M in Q3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The volume of financing provided to Azerbaijan by international financial institutions (IFIs) rose by $143 million, or 4.4-fold, in Q3 2026 compared to the same period the previous year, reaching $185 million.

This was reflected in a review by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on investments by international financial institutions in Eurasia for Q3 2026.

The growth in financing for Azerbaijan was driven by guarantee operations involving the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

A notable transaction was a portfolio guarantee provided by the EBRD to AccessBank, with a limit of up to €75 million (approximately $86 million). This guarantee covers up to 50% of the credit risk on loans extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Meanwhile, the OPEC Fund is expanding both the geographical and sectoral scope of its investments in Eurasia. Its quarterly financing volume rose from $10 million to $90 million. The fund’s new operations in the region include financing for SMEs in Kazakhstan, as well as an infrastructure project for water desalination in Azerbaijan.

Overall, financing from international financial institutions increased in three countries in the region during Q3 2026. The largest growth was recorded in Kazakhstan, with an increase of $207 million (a 76% year-on-year rise), followed by Azerbaijan with an increase of $143 million and Mongolia with an increase of $48 million (36%).