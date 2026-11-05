Kazenergy and S&P Global detail Kazakhstan’s strategic position in global energy shift

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan is uniquely positioned to navigate the rapid transformation of the global energy landscape, according to the latest National Energy Report published by the Kazenergy Association and S&P Global.

The report notes that countries are pursuing different approaches to balancing the energy transition with energy security. Some are making greater use of fossil fuels, supported by abundant reserves, while others are prioritizing renewable energy. A third group is adopting a comprehensive approach that encompasses the full range of energy technologies.

"From our perspective, Kazakhstan is well positioned to adapt effectively to the rapid evolution of the global energy system. A logical way for Kazakhstan to strengthen its energy security is to diversify key energy technologies and export routes," the report says.

At the same time, given Kazakhstan's landlocked position and its reliance on transit through other countries to reach major export markets for oil, gas and coal, it is equally important for the country to consistently pursue a multi-vector foreign policy and maintain favorable economic relations with neighboring states, the report notes.

Experts point out that the rapid transformation of the global energy system is creating new opportunities for countries with advantages such as abundant natural resources, geopolitical stability and pragmatic energy policies.

Countries around the world have, to varying degrees, embarked on the energy transition, which involves reducing the share of fossil fuels and increasing the contribution of low-carbon and clean energy sources to meeting global primary energy demand.