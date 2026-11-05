Kazakh companies sign $100 million in deals at China's international Expo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakh companies have signed agreements worth around $100 million on the first day of the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration said.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev is participating in the exhibition. During his visit, he inspected the Kazakh national pavilion, attended the Hongqiao International Economic Forum and held a series of meetings focused on expanding export opportunities for domestic producers, attracting investment and developing trade and logistics cooperation with China.

The CIIE is one of the world's largest trade platforms, bringing together thousands of companies from more than 160 countries and regions every year. It provides foreign producers with opportunities to enter the Chinese market, establish direct business contacts and conclude export agreements.

Kazakhstan traditionally participates in the exhibition, showcasing products made by domestic companies and the country's export potential. This year, the national pavilion brought together around 40 Kazakh producers.

The pavilion features a wide range of food products, including vegetable oils and fats, flour and milling products, confectionery, dairy products, beverages, and other goods made in Kazakhstan.

The agreements signed by Kazakh companies on the first day of the exhibition are expected to support further exports to China and reflect interest from Chinese businesses in Kazakh products.

Kazakhstan and China have also recorded growth in bilateral trade. In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries reached $48.7 billion, increasing by 11%. In the first nine months of 2026, it amounted to $43.3 billion, up 21.9%.

Alongside promoting Kazakh products in the Chinese market, expanding investment and transport and logistics cooperation was another key focus of Shakkaliyev's visit.

In particular, Shakkaliyev held a meeting with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation under the Hub-to-Hub initiative, which envisages the development of interconnected trade and logistics centers.

Particular attention was paid to leveraging Kazakhstan's transit potential, expanding transport and logistics routes and creating additional opportunities to promote goods in international markets.

During meetings with representatives of Chinese businesses, the sides also discussed potential joint projects, including the localization of high-tech production in Kazakhstan, the development of robotics, the construction of modern transport and logistics complexes, warehouse infrastructure and distribution centers, as well as investment in commercial real estate.

The discussions also covered infrastructure development aimed at improving cargo flow efficiency, reducing logistics costs and strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a trade and transport hub in Eurasia.

During the meetings, Shakkaliyev emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in attracting Chinese investment, introducing modern technologies and establishing joint production facilities. Such projects are expected to support industrial cooperation, expand export potential and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Kazakhstan's participation in the CIIE is aimed not only at promoting domestic products but also at building long-term partnerships with Chinese companies, developing joint investment projects and expanding the presence of Kazakh businesses in international markets.

The exhibition will run until November 10.