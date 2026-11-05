Yelo team joins the 1 million trees goal on the eve of Victory Day (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank continues to take an active part in projects aimed at protecting the environment. On the eve of Victory Day, the bank took part in the latest tree-planting campaign in the Mushfigabad settlement of the Absheron district, organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA).



As part of the campaign, around 40,000 trees of various species suited to the local climate are to be planted over 60 hectares in Mushfigabad, and an irrigation system is to be built. Yelo Bank employees contributed to the planting of 1,250 Eldar pine and olive trees on a 2-hectare area. In line with its corporate social responsibility strategy, the bank plans to continue taking part in similar initiatives in the future.



It should be noted that the campaign continues the series of events held under the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Tree-Planting Events on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.” The memorandum aims to plant 100,000 trees every year over 10 years starting from 2023, for a total of 1,000,000 trees. This is the fourth year of the initiative.



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