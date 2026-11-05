Azerbaijan to allocate $21.2M for unemployment benefits in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan plans to allocate 36 million manat ($21.2 million) for unemployment insurance benefits in 2027.

According to the draft law "On the Budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2027," the fund's expenditures are projected at 319.2 million manat ($187.7 million) next year.

The fund's revenues are forecast at 268.9 million manat ($158.2 million). An additional 50.3 million manat ($29.6 million) from unused funds carried over from previous years is expected to be allocated to cover expenditures.

Thus, the fund's expenditures will increase by 52.8 million manat ($31.05 million), or 19.82%, compared with the approved 2026 figure, and by 105.92 million manat ($62.3 million), or 49.66%, compared with actual expenditures in 2025.

Unemployment insurance contributions are projected to generate 267.2 million manat ($157.2 million) in 2027. This is 30.6 million manat ($18 million), or 12.93%, above the approved 2026 figure and 33.71 million manat ($19.8 million), or 14.44%, higher than the actual figure for 2025.

Contributions paid by budget-funded organizations and their employees are expected to total 59.6 million manat ($35.05 million). The non-budget sector will account for 207.6 million manat ($122.1 million), or 78% of total contribution revenues.

The fund's largest expenditure item will be self-employment programs, which are set to receive 113 million manat ($66.5 million). A further 75 million manat ($44.1 million) will be allocated to maintaining the relevant government agency and its structural units, while 50 million manat ($29.4 million) will go toward providing social services to the population.

The fund will allocate 27.3 million manat ($16.06 million) for vocational training and continuing education. Other employment-related measures include 7 million manat ($4.1 million) for partial financing of wages for employees at social enterprises, 3.8 million manat ($2.2 million) for paid public works programs, 1.6 million manat ($941,176) for career guidance and counseling services, 1 million manat ($588,235) for developing professional standards, and 500,000 manat ($294,117) for organizing job fairs and labor exchanges.

In addition, 1 million manat ($588,235) is earmarked for creating jobs beyond the established quotas for people with special social protection needs who face difficulties finding employment. A further 2 million manat ($1.2 million) is allocated for establishing social enterprises and implementing targeted programs, while 1 million manat ($588,235) will go toward active employment measures.

The draft law also outlines the main employment policy priorities for 2027. These include organizing online and hybrid training for unemployed people and jobseekers in the regions, particularly young people; supporting the employment of economically active residents relocated to the liberated territories; and expanding employment measures for people with special social protection needs.

Other priorities include increasing women's participation in active employment programs, developing and updating professional and qualification standards in line with labor market requirements, and improving the self-employment program.

The 2027 budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund is set to take effect on January 1.