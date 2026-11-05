President of Türkiye set to visit Azerbaijan on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

He announced the visit to journalists aboard his plane while returning from South Korea.

"November 8 will mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day. Unless an extraordinary situation arises, I am planning to visit Azerbaijan on November 8. God willing, we will have an opportunity to take the necessary steps during this visit.

I have already had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Of course, during this period, I have also sent the head of the National Intelligence Organization and my foreign minister to Azerbaijan.

I always say that our relations with Azerbaijan go far beyond conventional diplomatic contacts. The unbreakable bond between our two countries is the product of our shared history, culture, destiny and, God willing, future. With God's help, there is no obstacle that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan cannot overcome," Erdoğan said.