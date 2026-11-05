Uzbekistan, Chinese firms discuss smart parks and green technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Tashkent city officials and business representatives from China's Guangdong province and Shenzhen discussed expanding investment cooperation, developing tourism infrastructure and introducing advanced food-service and industrial technologies in the Uzbek capital on November 4.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the discussions took place at a meeting between a Chinese business delegation led by Zhu Tong and Eldor Kholmatov, an adviser to the Tashkent mayor on cooperation with China. Officials from the city's tourism, investment, industry and trade departments also attended.

The parties discussed opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties, attract investment and develop the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants and catering services (HoReCa).

Particular attention was paid to designing modern professional kitchens for hotels and restaurants and introducing energy-efficient, environmentally friendly equipment. The proposals included low-carbon and waste-free kitchen technologies, industrial refrigeration systems and modern bakery production lines.

The sides also explored opportunities to exchange expertise in developing smart industrial parks and applying advanced technologies to industrial infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their readiness to strengthen practical cooperation between Tashkent and leading manufacturers from Guangdong and Shenzhen, develop joint investment projects and pursue mutually beneficial initiatives in areas of shared interest.