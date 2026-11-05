Uzbekistan, World Bank deliberate first phase of AgriConnect program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have discussed the first phase of the AgriConnect program in the country, focusing on improving farmers' access to markets, expanding agricultural financing and developing agrologistics infrastructure at a meeting in Tashkent on November 4.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and Holger Kray, the World Bank's Regional Manager for Agriculture in Europe and Central Asia.

The parties reviewed plans for implementing the initial phase of AgriConnect and strengthening support for farmers and agricultural enterprises.

Particular attention was given to improving farmers' market access, providing institutional support, developing agricultural logistics infrastructure and expanding financing opportunities for the sector.

Moreover, the discussions focused on directing financial resources toward the agricultural sector's priority needs, aligning funding with private-sector investment and ensuring that supported projects deliver tangible results.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordinating public and private investment to modernize Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, strengthen its infrastructure and improve the competitiveness of agricultural producers.

The World Bank's AgriConnect initiative is a global program designed to strengthen agrifood systems, improve farmers' access to markets and financing, and attract private investment into agricultural value chains. It focuses on connecting smallholder farmers to commercial opportunities, expanding rural infrastructure and promoting technology adoption to increase agricultural productivity and resilience. The initiative also aims to mobilize public and private financing to support sustainable agricultural transformation and create employment opportunities in rural communities.