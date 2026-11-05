Kazakhstan questions over 300 people in probe into Caspian drills tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. More than 300 people have been questioned as part of the investigation into the deaths of servicemen during military exercises in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan said.

More than 30 forensic examinations and studies have also been conducted to date, the statement said.

"An investigation into the criminal case concerning the deaths of servicemen during exercises in the Mangystau region is being continued by the military investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A series of investigative measures has been carried out to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy comprehensively and objectively," the statement said.

As part of the investigation, eight officials have been remanded in custody with court authorization on suspicion of negligence in the performance of their duties and violations of navigation regulations. They include the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces, his first deputy and deputy for combat training, the commanders of two military units, a marine battalion and company, as well as the captain of the boat.

Under Article 201 of Kazakhstan's Criminal Procedure Code, other details of the pre-trial investigation may not be disclosed.

Investigative actions are expected to be completed in the near future, after which participants in the criminal proceedings will be given access to the case materials.

The tragedy occurred on September 24 during exercises conducted by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan in the Mangystau Region. While servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission on the Caspian coast, weather conditions deteriorated sharply, and winds intensified, sweeping personnel into the sea.

Regional authorities later said that 17 servicemen had been swept into the water. Fourteen were reported to have died, while three were rescued.