Crescent Petroleum selects SLB for digital field development planning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Crescent Petroleum has selected SLB to deploy digital field development planning solutions under a new three-year contract, SLB said on November 5.

The agreement marks the first commercial deployment of SLB’s FDPlan agile field development planning solution in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), expanding Crescent Petroleum’s existing use of the Delfi digital platform for reservoir engineering workflows.

FDPlan integrates subsurface, wells, facilities, production, cost and economic workflows into a shared digital environment, enabling multidisciplinary teams to jointly evaluate different field development scenarios. By bringing technical and economic analysis together at an earlier stage of the planning process, the solution is designed to help teams compare development options more quickly and make better-informed investment decisions.

“Crescent Petroleum has been an early adopter of cloud-enabled digital workflows in the region, and this deployment takes that approach further into field development planning,” said Dany Rahal, managing director, UAE, SLB.

“Connecting reservoir insight with engineering and economic considerations gives teams a more complete view of development options and strengthens the basis for planning and investment decisions,” he added.

Crescent Petroleum’s existing use of the Delfi digital platform has already delivered measurable improvements in reservoir analysis, according to the company. Using cloud-enabled, scalable high-performance computing, Crescent Petroleum reduced simulation times for selected large dual-porosity and dual-permeability reservoir models involving millions of grid cells from approximately six hours to around 50 minutes.

In one month, the company's teams completed approximately 140 simulation runs, including history matching and prediction, compared with around 20 under the previous computing environment. The new deployment extends this digital approach beyond reservoir analysis to broader field development planning, connecting multiple disciplines and decision-making stages within a common workflow.

For Crescent Petroleum, the agreement represents another step in expanding the use of cloud-enabled digital technologies across its field development planning activities.