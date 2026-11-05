Baku hosts UN Governance Innovation Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The summit brings together around 200 participants, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.

Will be updated