Kyrgyzstan, Georgia seek stronger parliamentary diplomacy at Bishkek meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, on November 4 to discuss strengthening interparliamentary diplomacy and current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agendas.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov stressed that cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, including Georgia, is one of the priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy. He said the visit reflects the steady development of political dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia.

The president also stressed that parliamentary interaction holds a special place in Kyrgyz-Georgian relations. In this regard, he said, the work of the relevant committees, above all the foreign affairs committees, and of friendship groups should be stepped up.

Sadyr Japarov also noted the importance of expanding practical cooperation between the two countries, naming transport and logistics links and tourism as promising areas.

For his part, Shalva Papuashvili thanked Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and hospitality, saying that cooperation between the two countries has great potential that should be developed. He expressed confidence that his visit will help strengthen Kyrgyz-Georgian ties and expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Shalva Papuashvili paid particular attention to the importance of developing interparliamentary dialogue, both bilaterally and within international parliamentary platforms.