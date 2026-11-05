Tokayev ratifies agreement with Uzbekistan on opening customs service offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying an agreement with Uzbekistan on opening representative offices of the two countries' customs services, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Opening of Representative Offices of the Customs Services of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan'," the press service announced.

The agreement was signed by the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Tashkent on November 15, 2025. Kazakhstan's Kurultai ratified it on October 21, 2026.

The agreement provides for the prompt exchange of information, coordination of measures to prevent and suppress threats, and coordination of actions by the competent authorities of the two countries.

Implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen practical cooperation between the customs authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, create additional conditions for accelerating bilateral trade, and facilitate the movement of goods, vehicles and citizens across their state borders.

In January-July 2026, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached $3.25 billion, increasing by 29.8% compared to the same period last year. The two countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion.