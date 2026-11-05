Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Binance discuss crypto-asset regulation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Binance have discussed the development of a regulatory framework for crypto-assets in the country.

This was reported by the CBA following the meeting between Deputy Governor of the CBA, Vusal Khalilov, and a delegation led by Binance’s Regional Head for Central and Eastern Europe, the CIS, and Africa, Kyrylo Khomiakov.

During the meeting, discussions covered the development of a regulatory framework for crypto-assets, the testing of innovative crypto-asset products within a special regulatory regime, the potential for tokenizing real-world assets, and the experiences of other countries in these areas.

The parties also exchanged views on potential prospects for cooperation with Binance regarding these initiatives.

Binance is an international cryptocurrency exchange established in 2017. The company offers users services such as the buying, selling, and exchanging of cryptocurrencies, as well as other services related to digital assets. Binance operates in various countries. The company is considered one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.