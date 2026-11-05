Uzbekistan, Qatar strengthen dialogue on counterterrorism, organized crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan and Qatar have discussed expanding cooperation between their internal affairs agencies, with a focus on combating terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister of Internal Affairs Aziz Tashpulatov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar in Uzbekistan, Hassan bin Hamza Hashim.

The sides reviewed the current state of cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies and explored opportunities to expand bilateral engagement.

Particular attention was given to exchanging experience and strengthening joint efforts to prevent and combat transnational threats, including terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime.

In addition, the officials emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges.

The discussions further covered practical cooperation, including organizing exchanges between specialists and sharing professional expertise in the areas identified as priorities.

Uzbekistan and Qatar have been strengthening bilateral relations in recent years, expanding cooperation across trade, investment, energy, transport and other sectors. High-level exchanges and regular political consultations have provided a framework for deepening economic ties and broadening cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Security cooperation is another dimension of the partnership, with both countries seeking to strengthen coordination in addressing transnational threats and promoting regional stability.