Handling mixed-use complexes must consider various user groups — PASHA Property Management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Handling mixed-use complexes must consider the needs of various user groups, including business representatives, residents, visitors to retail areas, and those in the hospitality sector, General Director of PASHA Property Management Tural Aliyev said during the AIREX 2026 international real estate and investment exhibition held in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, managing mixed-use complexes entails certain challenges, as each category of user has its own set of priorities.

"For instance, businesses require stability and efficiency, while residents seek comfort, safety, and privacy. Retail areas, meanwhile, depend on accessibility and a steady flow of visitors.

Satisfying such diverse needs is, therefore, quite complex," he noted.

Aliyev emphasized the critical importance of collaboration between operational teams and the departments responsible for project development, well before the facilities become operational.

He explained that failing to account for operational aspects during the design phase can lead to higher operating costs, lower customer satisfaction, and the need for additional capital investment. Furthermore, such oversights can create obstacles for business operations.

He also pointed out that when planning mixed-use complexes, it’s essential to identify at least three core priorities for each user group in advance, while also accounting for the distinctions between premium and mass-market retail segments.

"It’s necessary to listen to clients not only during the operational phase but long before that, starting as early as the development of the strategic concept for the mixed-use space," Aliyev added.