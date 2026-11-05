Baku unveils Patriotic War exhibition and new Victory Hall (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. As part of a joint project between the Baku City Executive Authority and the Ministry of Culture, a ceremony was held at the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan to unveil an exhibition dedicated to the Patriotic War and the newly created Hall of Victory.

The ceremony, attended by prominent figures from the country’s scientific and cultural communities, representatives of the education sector and the general public, as well as the families of martyrs and veterans, was opened by the director of the National Museum of the History of Azerbaijan, Academician Naila Valikhanli, who welcomed the participants and provided information about the museum’s new exhibition and the Hall of Victory.

Speaking at the event, Eldar Azizov, Head of the Executive Authority of the City of Baku, stated: "Six years ago we endured 44 days of turmoil and anxiety, which culminated in a glorious victory. For the first time in the last 200 years, our people have succeeded in regaining their occupied lands. Over the years, the enemy has remained the same, and the people have remained the same. However, at the heart of our Glorious Victory this time lies the personal contribution of President Ilham Aliyev, his brilliant intellect, and his policies."

At the ceremony, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted in his speech: “The historic victory won by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is a triumph of our people’s will, unity, and love for the Motherland. Today, with deep respect, we honor the bright memory of our martyrs and express our gratitude to our veterans and all heroes."

The event highlighted that the exhibition features not only historical materials but also modern technological and interactive solutions. It features a simulation game for younger visitors, modern information displays, and an immersive hall illustrating the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as the process of the Great Return.

The main focus of the exhibition is to demonstrate that Azerbaijan’s historic Victory, the restoration of its territorial integrity, and the postwar process of nation-building were achieved thanks to the resolute political will, far-sighted leadership, and strategic vision of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Through the use of modern technology, these historical processes are presented to visitors in a more vivid and interactive manner.

Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan; Maleyka Majidova, mother of a martyr; and Famil Melikov, a veteran of the Patriotic War, spoke about the historical significance of the war and the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijani people. It was noted that, thanks to the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation. Currently, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is underway in these territories, and the return of former internally displaced persons to their homelands is proceeding rapidly.

At the conclusion of the event, copies of the book “History of the Patriotic War: Restoration of Azerbaijan’s Territorial Integrity – The Factor of Personality,” published in English and Russian and dedicated to important historical events that took place in the period following the Patriotic War, were presented. The book is a joint project of the Executive Authority of the City of Baku and the Institute of History.