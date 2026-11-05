Uzbekistan, US think tank review mining investment cooperation

Photo: the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan and the US think tank Center for the National Interest (CFTNI) held talks in Tashkent on November 4 to explore expanded investment in the mining and geological sectors.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, First Deputy Minister Feruza Khamidova met with the CFTNI delegation to outline priorities for mineral resource development.

The delegation included Center President Paul Saunders, Senior Fellow Andrew Kuchins and Marsha Olive, head of the Central Asia Colloquium at Johns Hopkins University.

The discussions focused on the efficient development and use of mineral resources that are important for industrial production, as well as opportunities to attract investment into Uzbekistan's mining and geological industries.

Moreover, the participants considered prospects for expanding cooperation in these sectors and identifying potential areas for future investment engagement.

The Center for the National Interest is a Washington, DC-based foreign policy think tank that focuses on international affairs, US foreign policy and geopolitical developments. It conducts research, organizes policy discussions and brings together experts, policymakers and business representatives to examine issues affecting US interests and international relations. Its engagement with Uzbekistan provides an opportunity to discuss the country's mineral resources and investment prospects with US policy and regional experts.