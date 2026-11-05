Uzbekistan, Türkiye step up efforts to combat transnational crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant General Aziz Tashpulatov, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye, Ufuk Ulutash in Tashkent on Thursday, November 5, to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between the two countries’ internal affairs bodies and prospects for further collaboration.

The sides noted that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye have gained new momentum in recent years, with cooperation expanding across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as law enforcement.

Particular attention was paid to exchanging experience and strengthening joint efforts to combat crime, terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.

In addition, the discussions covered opportunities to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and public security, maintain mutually beneficial ties, and identify priority areas for future engagement.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding coordination between their respective law enforcement agencies.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye maintain close strategic ties, supported by expanding trade, investment, industrial cooperation, and cultural exchanges. The two countries have also strengthened their partnership through regular high-level contacts and cooperation within regional and international organizations. Their growing engagement in security and law enforcement reflects efforts to broaden bilateral cooperation beyond traditional political and economic areas.