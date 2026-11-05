Azerbaijan assesses opportunities to attract Estonian IT companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The opportunities for attracting Estonian companies operating in the field of information technologies (IT) to Azerbaijan have been assessed.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, on his "X" account.

"We had a meeting with Liina Vahtras, Minister of Economy and Industry of Estonia.

At the meeting, we discussed the possibilities of attracting Estonian IT companies to our country, promoting their cooperation with local companies, and expanding business activities in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, we exchanged ideas on the issues of strengthening relations between the business circles of the two countries, organizing mutual business forums and other joint events," the post noted.

Nabiyev said in his previous post that the possibilities of cooperation in the field of information communication technologies (ICT) were discussed between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

"We held a round table with a delegation of IT companies organized by the Estonian Association of Information Technologies and Telecommunications (ITL).

Within the framework of the round table, we informed the Estonian companies about the latest innovations implemented in the field of digitalization in Azerbaijan, the new legislative package adopted, and the opportunities created in the technology sector.

We also discussed expanding cooperation in the field of ICT, opportunities for Estonian companies to enter the Azerbaijani market, and the prospects of implementing joint projects," the post said.