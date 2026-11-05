Victory Day gift from Yelo Bank: cash loans with 44 interest-free days!

The 44 days of the Second Karabakh War are remembered with pride in the history of the Azerbaijani people. Yelo Bank is turning Victory Day into a useful and memorable offer for its customers! For loans issued by the end of November, the Bank is gifting the interest payments for the last 44 days.



Under the campaign, the loan amount is up to AZN 80,000. The annual interest rate starts from just 8.9%, and the repayment term can be chosen for up to 59 months.



Those who need funds for home renovation, education expenses, New Year preparations, or plans put on hold can take advantage of this opportunity. The offer is valid only during November, so hurry up and apply!



Order your loan online: https://ylb.az/krdbn.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!