Iran discusses latest regional developments with Saudi Arabia and Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Iran discussed the latest developments in the region with Saudi Arabia and Qatar on November 5.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following separate telephone conversations held on Thursday between Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the telephone conversations, consultations took place regarding regional developments and the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability in the region.

The latest round of tensions between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory under the pretext of responding to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.