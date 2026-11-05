Kazakhstan and Germany explore cooperation in carbon farming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan and Germany discussed cooperation in carbon farming, soil fertility conservation, and sustainable agricultural land management during a meeting at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, the ministry reported.

The meeting brought together Murat Temirzhanov, Chairman of the Committee for Land Management of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, and a delegation from Germany's Independent Institute for Environmental Issues (UfU).

The discussions focused on opportunities to develop carbon farming in Kazakhstan as a promising area for sustainable agricultural development.

The parties considered ways to preserve soil fertility, use agricultural land more efficiently and restore degraded land. They also discussed the legal framework for carbon projects, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing soil organic carbon stocks and introducing modern sustainable land management practices.

Particular attention was paid to applying international experience while taking into account Kazakhstan's climatic and agricultural conditions, as well as expanding scientific and practical cooperation and developing concrete mechanisms for implementing carbon farming initiatives.

The parties also considered using the scientific capacity of the State Research and Design Institute for Land Management (GIPROZem) as a platform for implementing joint initiatives. The institute's research capabilities and experience in studying land resources could contribute to these efforts.

The development of carbon farming could help improve the sustainability of agricultural production, preserve soil quality, and make more efficient use of Kazakhstan's land resources.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation in carbon farming, sustainable land management, and soil quality improvement.