Azerbaijan's ambassador to Kenya bids farewell to prime minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, has held a farewell meeting with Kenyan Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi as his diplomatic mission in the country comes to an end.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya said the two sides expressed satisfaction with the current pace of development in bilateral relations.

Mudavadi said Kenyan President William Ruto's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku to attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), as well as the cordial relations between the two leaders, served the interests of both countries.

He stressed the importance of making the most of opportunities to expand existing cooperation. Mudavadi also congratulated Hajiyev on his election as Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

For his part, Hajiyev thanked the Kenyan government for its efforts to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and for the support extended to him during his diplomatic mission.

The meeting also noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had received the credentials of Kenya's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The two sides also exchanged views on CICA's activities, including Kenya's role in exploring the potential for interregional cooperation through the platform.