Kazakhstan signs 11 agreements with German partners for Alatau City development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan has signed 11 cooperation agreements with German partners as part of efforts to develop Alatau City, following an investment roadshow held in Berlin, Kazakhstan's government said.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev held talks with representatives of German federal authorities and business circles to discuss attracting German investment and technologies to Kazakhstan's industrial, energy, construction and urban infrastructure sectors.

At a meeting with Levin Holle, Advisor to the German Federal Chancellor on International Economic Policy, the sides discussed the establishment of a Kazakh-German investment and financial platform proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Germany in September 2026. Infrastructure and industrial projects in Alatau City were proposed as pilot initiatives under the platform.

Bozumbayev also met with State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building Olaf Joachim to discuss the introduction of modern construction technologies and energy-efficient solutions. During talks with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for Europe at Germany's Federal Foreign Office, the sides considered prospects for bilateral economic cooperation.

The central event of the Berlin leg was the Alatau City Investment Round Table, organized with the participation of the German Eastern Business Association and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

Bozumbayev presented the city's investment opportunities and key provisions of its special legal regime, which provides investor protection mechanisms and investment incentives.

At a meeting with Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the BDI executive board, the sides discussed potential German companies' participation in implementing the 2026-2028 Roadmap for Industrial, Technological and Raw Materials Cooperation, as well as the establishment of new production facilities in Alatau City.

Meetings with representatives of Henkel, SVEVIND Energy, Textima, the German Energy Agency (dena) and other companies focused on localizing production, developing energy and water infrastructure, industrial cooperation in mechanical engineering, and establishing a multidisciplinary medical center.

The 11 agreements signed following the Berlin leg cover cooperation in industrial production, mechanical engineering, construction, medical infrastructure, urban security, and unmanned technologies.

The Alatau City investment roadshow will continue in Frankfurt am Main. The program includes talks with representatives of German banks and financial institutions, as well as an investment roundtable with German business representatives. The main focus will be on financing infrastructure and investment projects in Alatau City.