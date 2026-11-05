Uzbek Centrum Air, Poland's A-Quatro review China-Europe cargo flights

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbekistan's Centrum Air and Poland's A-Quatro have discussed potential cooperation on organizing charter cargo flights from China to Poland, including routes through Uzbekistan and multimodal transportation options at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the meeting was attended by A-Quatro Director Adrian Alexin and Mohy Sheneshen, Deputy Commercial Director for Cargo Transportation and Director of Business Development at Centrum Air.

The parties explored opportunities to organize charter cargo flights to transport consumer goods, electronics and clothing from China to Poland.

Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shenzhen airports were considered as potential departure points for the proposed cargo routes. The final routes will be determined after assessing airport availability, obtaining the necessary permits and clarifying service conditions.

In addition, the discussions covered multimodal logistics options, including transporting goods by road from China to Tashkent before forwarding them to European destinations by air.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue exchanging working materials. The next stage is expected to involve discussions on preliminary freight rates and the commercial terms of potential cooperation.

Centrum Air, established in 2023, is a privately owned Uzbek airline and part of Centrum Holding, an integrated transportation and logistics group with operations in passenger aviation, air cargo and multimodal freight services. The group's logistics businesses include My Freighter, a dedicated cargo carrier.

Poland's A-Quatro Group provides international freight-forwarding and logistics services, including air, road, sea and rail transportation, customs clearance and warehousing. Its air freight services cover international imports and exports.