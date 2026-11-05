Uzbek businesses explore export and logistics at Turkmenbashi port

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Uzbek businesses explored logistics and export opportunities at Turkmenbashi International Seaport during a visit to Turkmenistan on November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the visit was attended by the Chamber's Deputy Chairman Odilkhon Rustamov, Turkmenbashi International Seaport Director Parahat Jumayev and representatives of Uzbek businesses.

The delegation reviewed the port's operations, its infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and international transport routes, as well as the services and incentives offered to businesses.

Turkmenbashi International Seaport, commissioned on May 2, 2018, was built at a total cost of $1.5 billion and covers an area of more than 150 hectares, according to information presented during the visit.

The port has an annual cargo-handling capacity of 17 million tons. It can also handle up to 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers, 75,000 trucks and 300,000 passengers per year.

The port administration also outlined incentives available to Uzbek businesses, including preferential tariffs and discounts on cargo storage, loading and unloading, and transportation services. These incentives could help companies engaged in export and import operations reduce their logistics costs.

The visit gave Uzbek entrepreneurs an opportunity to assess the port's capabilities, explore alternative transport routes and identify potential areas for expanding trade and logistics cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Following the visit, the parties agreed to maintain contact with the port administration, work to increase cargo transportation volumes and strengthen business ties between companies in the two countries.