Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss ICT cooperation and joint projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan and Estonia held discussions on opportunities for cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, reported on his social media page.

“We held a roundtable with a delegation of IT companies, organized by the Estonian Information Technology and Telecommunications Association (ITL).

During the roundtable, we briefed the Estonian companies on the latest innovations in digitalization in Azerbaijan, the newly adopted legislative package, and the opportunities emerging in the technology sector.

We also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of ICT, opportunities for Estonian companies to enter the Azerbaijani market, and the implementation of joint projects,” the post reads.

Recently, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev took part in the fourth meeting of the Estonian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, which was also attended by Estonian Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, the parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between the countries in the fields of transportation, logistics, trade, digital development, and innovation.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of artificial intelligence, digital government, technology entrepreneurship, and regional transportation links, as well as prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, and education.

Following the meeting, a protocol reflecting the issues discussed was signed.