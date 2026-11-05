Kazakhstan, Georgia set to strengthen cooperation against cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Kazakhstan and Georgia have discussed expanding cooperation in combating transnational crime, cybercrime and internet fraud, as well as locating wanted persons and ensuring migration security, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The issues were discussed at a bilateral meeting between Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov and Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Sulkhan Tamazashvili on the sidelines of an international conference on combating cybercrime in Astana.

Particular attention was paid to the practical results of joint efforts. Sadenov praised the prompt response of his Georgian counterparts in locating and extraditing individuals wanted for criminal prosecution.

The ministers also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between specialized units in combating cybercrime, including operational information exchange and coordination of joint actions.

Police training remains another important area of bilateral cooperation. Under a memorandum signed between the two countries' law enforcement training institutions, the parties are working on academic exchange programs, internships and joint research initiatives.

The meeting also addressed further cooperation in migration security. The ministers highlighted the effectiveness of liaison officers in ensuring prompt coordination between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

This was the second meeting between the heads of the two ministries this year, reflecting the continued development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of previously reached agreements.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in combating crime, ensuring public security and upholding the principle of the inevitability of punishment.