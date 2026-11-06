Azerbaijan receives $27.5M in interest from treasury account management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The state budget of Azerbaijan received 46.8 million manat ($27.5 million) in interest income from the active management of the balance of the country's treasury single account from January through September 2026.

This was reflected in the Ministry of Finance's report for the first nine months of 2026.

According to the report, state budget revenues amounted to 29.31 billion manat ($17.24 billion) in the first nine months of this year, while expenditures totaled over 25.3 billion manat ($14.9 billion). During this period, state budget revenues increased by 169.4 million manat ($99.6 million), or 0.6%, compared to the same period last year, while expenditures rose by 680 million manat ($400 million), or 2.8%.

During the reporting period, the amount allocated for the actual use of financed expenditures through the state treasury amounted to over 25.3 billion manat ($14.9 billion). Meanwhile, the number of payment orders related to the execution of budget expenditures totaled 984,300.

One of the notable points in the report was the generation of additional income from the management of funds held in the treasury single account. Specifically, the active management of the account balance generated 46.8 million manat ($27.5 million) in interest income.

In addition, transactions were carried out to refund overpaid taxes, including value-added tax (VAT). During the reporting period, refunds amounted to 252.9 million manat ($148.8 million) for VAT, 254.5 million manat ($149.7 million) for other funds returned to individuals and legal entities, and 1.6 million manat ($941,200) for other taxes and duties.

The active management of temporarily available funds in the treasury single account enables more efficient use of public financial resources and generates additional interest income for the state budget.