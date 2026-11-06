Iran, UAE discuss efforts to maintain regional stability amid tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The maintenance of regional stability was discussed by Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was reported by the Iranian Foreign Ministry following a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday (November 6).

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining regional stability.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, stating that the attacks were in response to an assault on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. These strikes marked the first US military action of this kind since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran launched strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.