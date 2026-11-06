Nizami Ganjavi International Center appoints Deputy Secretary-General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Asim Shahsuvarli has been appointed Deputy Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, according to an announcement he made on LinkedIn.

He joined the center in September 2014 as a senior specialist and held the position until November 2026, when he took up his new role.

Shahsuvarli holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established on September 30, 2012, during a special meeting held in Ganja, the birthplace of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, as part of the events marking the poet’s 870th anniversary. This non-governmental organization, which operates with the support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, brings together former heads of state and government from various countries, as well as prominent international experts.

The center is based in Baku. The supreme governing body is the Board of Trustees, composed of prominent public and political figures from around the world. The Board consists of 20 members. The center has distinguished members from 25 countries in Europe, 2 countries in the Americas, 12 countries in Asia, and 4 countries in Africa (totaling 79 members). The center’s co-chairs are Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, former President of the Republic of Latvia (1999–2007), and Ismail Serageldin, former Vice President of the World Bank (1992–2000), and the Chief Executive Officer is Elnur Aliyev.