FlyArystan sets November 21 relaunch date for Aktau-Dubai flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Kazakhstan's leading low-cost airline FlyArystan is resuming direct flights on the Aktau-Dubai-Aktau route, the company reported.

The first flight is scheduled for November 21, 2026. Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to the schedule, Tuesday flights will depart from Aktau at 05:15 and arrive in Dubai at 09:50. The return flight will depart from Dubai at 10:55 and arrive in Aktau at 17:25.

On Saturdays, flights from Aktau are scheduled to depart at 07:20 and arrive in Dubai at 11:55. The return flight will depart from Dubai at 13:00 and arrive in Aktau at 19:30. All times are local.

Kazakh citizens can enter the United Arab Emirates without a visa for up to 30 days. Their passports must be valid for at least six months.

FlyArystan suspended flights to Dubai on February 28, 2026, due to the closure of Iranian airspace and a sharp escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana resumed regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai on October 1 and 2, 2026, respectively.

FlyArystan began operations in May 2019 and is based in Almaty. In 2024, the airline received its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK), confirming its compliance with Kazakhstan's aviation legislation and international operational standards.

This enabled FlyArystan to obtain its own IATA code (FS), supporting its expansion into international markets and cooperation with other airlines. FlyArystan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Astana JSC.