Azerbaijan’s external debt falls 9.3% to $12.3 billion in 2025 - WB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan’s external debt fell by 9.3% year on year to $12.3 billion as of the end of 2025, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026.

The data show that public and publicly guaranteed debt accounted for the bulk of the country’s external debt, amounting to $11.04 billion. Private external debt not guaranteed by the government totalled $1.06 billion. Another $222 million accounted for short-term liabilities.

The report also highlights improvements in Azerbaijan's key debt burden indicators.

In particular, the ratio of external debt to exports of goods and services stood at 35% in 2025, down 6.4% compared to the previous year. The ratio of external debt to gross national income (GNI) reached 17%, decreasing by 11.8%.

Debt servicing indicators also showed positive trends. The ratio of external debt service payments to exports stood at 8%, declining by 34.3%. Meanwhile, the ratio of debt service to GNI decreased by 38.2% to 4%.

The report also provides details on the terms of new borrowing from official creditors. The average maturity of the obligations is 14 years, the grace period is four years, and the average interest rate is 5.1%.

Thus, World Bank data indicate a decline in Azerbaijan's external debt and a reduction in its relative debt burden at the end of 2025.