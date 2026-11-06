Baku hosts briefing on results of 5th Plenum of China Communist Party's Central Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6.A briefing is being held in Baku on the results of the Fifth Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation and the latest trends in the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the briefing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, will present the main results of one of the most important political events in China in 2026, and will also address the priorities for the further development of bilateral cooperation.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China’s international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing’s economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing takes place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Will be updated