Azerbaijani Ombudsperson calls for international action on post-war humanitarian challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has urged international organizations, Ombudspersons, and national human rights institutions to sustain their efforts in addressing the humanitarian aftermath of the conflict, resolving cases of missing persons, countering the landmine threat, and advancing sustainable peace.

This appeal was issued in a statement by the Ombudsperson marking the sixth anniversary of Victory Day on November 8.

The statement noted that November 8 - Victory Day occupies a special place in the historical memory of the Azerbaijani people as the embodiment of national unity, solidarity, and loyalty to the Motherland.

"This significant day is a source of pride for future generations, which demonstrates the commitment of our people to their statehood, values, and territorial integrity, and carries important historical and moral significance."

The statement pointed out that on September 27, 2020, as a result of the start of military operations by the armed forces of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, serious threats to the life and safety of the civilian population arose, and settlements, civil infrastructure, and social facilities were damaged. Using the right of self-defense established by international law, Azerbaijan carried out counter-offensive operations in order to liberate its territories from occupation and ensure the safety of its population.

The statement emphasized that as a result of the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of the Azerbaijan Army, and the unwavering solidarity of the people, the history of the 44-day Patriotic War ended with a victory, and important results were achieved in the direction of restoring the territorial integrity of the country.

"This Victory, along with the embodiment of justice, brought important results in terms of restoring the violated rights of former internally displaced persons, ensuring the life and safety of the civilian population, and implementing UN Security Council resolutions whose provisions hadn't been implemented for many years," the statement said.

The document remarked that in the post-war period, security was ensured in the region by preventing the provocations of the invading and separatist forces, which posed a threat to peace and tranquility. After the local anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023 for the protection of human rights and freedoms, a new stage in the history of statehood has begun with the full assurance of the country's sovereignty.

The statement also addressed the initialing of the "Agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" during the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August last year with the participation of the President of the United States of America. The statement noted that this has created new perspectives for the advancement of the peace agenda in the region, the formation of neighborly relations, and the peaceful living of peoples.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that, despite positive results achieved, significant humanitarian issues still await resolution. These include clarifying the fate of persons who went missing during the war, continuing the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, and clearing liberated territories of landmines and unexploded ordnance. Furthermore, the importance of addressing the consequences resulting from the severe damage inflicted upon the region’s ecosystem, natural resources, flora, and fauna during the period of occupation was noted.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, I call upon international organizations, as well as fellow ombudsmen and national human rights institutions, to continue their efforts toward addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war, supporting the resolution of issues concerning missing persons, combating the threat of landmines, and promoting a lasting peace," Sabina Aliyeva said.

On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, the Ombudsperson paid deep tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and expressed wishes for lasting peace, security, tranquility, and a prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the region.

The statement, signed by Sabina Aliyeva on November 6, 2026, was sent to the UN Secretary-General, the UN Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Human Rights Council, the heads of UNICEF, UNESCO, the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE; as well as to the International and European Ombudsman Institutes, the Asian Ombudsman Association, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Association of Ombudsmen of the member states of that organization.

The statement has also been addressed to the Association of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions of the Turkic States, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children, the International Peace Bureau, ombudsmen and national human rights institutions of various countries, embassies of Azerbaijan abroad and foreign embassies in the country, as well as Azerbaijani diaspora organizations.