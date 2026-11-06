Palestine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for continued support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The State of Palestine has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its political, humanitarian, educational and cultural support.

In a statement issued by the Palestinian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the embassy said Baku had consistently supported the Palestinian people's right to statehood on international platforms, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement noted that in September 2025, Azerbaijan arranged the evacuation of 14 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip so they could continue their studies in the country. A total of 37 Palestinian students are currently studying in Azerbaijan, 23 of whom are beneficiaries of the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Programme.

The embassy also highlighted that during Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's visit to Azerbaijan in July 2026, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The embassy further expressed its appreciation for Azerbaijan's financial assistance to the Palestinian diplomatic mission in the country, its support for Palestinian delegations participating in international events, and bilateral cooperation in education and healthcare.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine conveyed its profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and the people of Azerbaijan for their support.