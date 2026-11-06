Kazakhstan signs data center deals with Gaw Capital, Boosteroid, Firebird

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Kazakhstan has inked preliminary agreements with Gaw Capital, Boosteroid and Firebird to deploy 480 megawatts (MW) of computing capacity, with the potential to expand it to 620 MW, as part of the second phase of the Data Center Valley project in Pavlodar region, the government reported.

The progress of the project was discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Participants reviewed reports on construction progress, efforts to scale up the project and measures to attract investment.

Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC Bagdat Musin reported on the progress made since August this year.

According to Musin, construction of the first data center, with a capacity of 68 MW, has moved beyond the preparatory stage to foundation works and the construction of infrastructure facilities and an administrative building. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2027.

Work is also underway on the second data center, Firebird AI, with a capacity of 164 MW. Excavation works are currently 70% complete. The campus is also set to be expanded in phases, with additional computing capacity and energy infrastructure. Completion and launch of the facility are scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

A third data center with a capacity of 72 MW is also planned, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

In addition, negotiations are underway with Aleria, Energy Capital Global and China Energy on securing an additional 240 MW of capacity, with the potential to increase it to 420 MW.

The total capacity of the Data Center Valley is planned to reach 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2029.