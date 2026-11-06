China-Azerbaijan relations have significant potential for further growth – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Relations between China and Azerbaijan continue to develop dynamically, with significant potential for further expansion of cooperation, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, November 6, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She said that the development of bilateral ties this year has been guided by the strategic leadership of the two countries' presidents.

Lu Mei noted that relevant government agencies and institutions in China and Azerbaijan maintain close coordination to implement agreements reached at the highest level.

According to the ambassador, these efforts contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations and achieving new practical results in cooperation between the two countries.

A briefing is being held in Baku on the results of the Fifth Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation and the latest trends in the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China’s international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing’s economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.